Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants P.A.205 May St Ste 201, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 661-9225
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Goldberg for years. He has always listened to my medical problems and helped me get better. He is kind and patient. I'm glad he's my Dr.
About Dr. Michael Goldberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184622151
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Constipation, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
