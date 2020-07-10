Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Goldbach works at
Locations
The Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay19185 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 348-9088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Vein & Vascular Institute of Spring Hill13113 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 540-7527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Vein & Vascular Institute of New Port Richey6633 Forest Ave Ste 302, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (352) 505-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Golldbach has helped my husband an awfully lot he really is a very good doc and has a great bedside manner all kidding aside the docs there really are carry good at what they do and the staff is all so wounderfull
About Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225359904
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Orlando Health
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldbach works at
