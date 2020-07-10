Overview

Dr. Michael Goldbach, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Goldbach works at The Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Lutz, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.