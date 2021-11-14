Overview

Dr. Michael Gold, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Gold works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.