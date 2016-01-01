Dr. Michael Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gold, MD is a dermatologist in Nashville, TN. Dr. Gold completed a residency at Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine. He currently practices at Gold Skin Care Center and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gold is board certified in Dermatology.
Gold Skin Care Center, 2000 Richard Jones Rd Ste 220, Nashville, TN 37215, (615) 383-2400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
NPI: 1073549176
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Dermatology
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish.
1171 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.