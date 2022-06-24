Dr. Michael Goins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goins, MD
Dr. Michael Goins, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University|West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Ear Nose & Throat Assc. of Charl Inc.500 Donnally St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 340-2200
- 2 1311 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 353-0210
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Goins did a forehead flap and reconstruction of my nose when I had the whole end of my nose removed due to melanoma. He explained my options for reconstruction in a manner that I could understand. And, even tho I hate my new nose cause it’s not the one I was used to seeing for 56 years, it’s a nose and I don’t scare the little kids! Seriously, he did a good job. Depending on a biopsy result I’m waiting for, I may need to call him about some new surgeries/treatment I may need. And if he isn’t the right doctor, I’d trust his recommendations in a heart beat.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University|West Virginia University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Goins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goins has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.