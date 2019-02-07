Dr. Michael Godin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Godin, MD
Dr. Michael Godin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Michael S. Godin, M.D., PLC410 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-8578
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Michael Godin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of California, San Diego
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Rice University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Godin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Godin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godin.
