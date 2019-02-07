See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Michael Godin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Godin works at GODIN MICHAEL MD in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Michael S. Godin, M.D., PLC
    410 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 285-8578

  VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Aging Face
Congenital Nasal Deformity
Eyelid Disorders
Aging Face
Congenital Nasal Deformity
Eyelid Disorders

    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Feb 07, 2019
    Focuses on educating the patient and establishing realistic expectations.
    Roanoke, VA — Feb 07, 2019
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    37 years of experience
    English
    1861422438
    Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    University of California, San Diego
    TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Rice University
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
