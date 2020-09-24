Overview

Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Kimble Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gnuechtel works at MICHAEL M GNUECHTEL DO in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.