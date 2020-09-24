Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnuechtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Kimble Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gnuechtel works at
Locations
Michael M Gnuechtel DO310 Wesley Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 895-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Kimble Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my 85 year old mother to him today and very impressed. My mother has a lot of recent health issues and was complaining about her ears popping. Also, complained about maybe a lot of wax in her ears and constant runny nose. He did a thorough exam and diagnosed her with something other than allergies. He prescribed a new nose spray that he was confident would dry her out. Very personable and friendly!
About Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033101902
Education & Certifications
- Naval Reg Med Center
- Naval Hosp
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
- Lamar University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gnuechtel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gnuechtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gnuechtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gnuechtel has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gnuechtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gnuechtel speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gnuechtel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gnuechtel.
