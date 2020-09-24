See All Otolaryngologists in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Kimble Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gnuechtel works at MICHAEL M GNUECHTEL DO in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael M Gnuechtel DO
    310 Wesley Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 895-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hill Country Memorial Hospital
  • Kimble Hospital
  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 24, 2020
    I brought my 85 year old mother to him today and very impressed. My mother has a lot of recent health issues and was complaining about her ears popping. Also, complained about maybe a lot of wax in her ears and constant runny nose. He did a thorough exam and diagnosed her with something other than allergies. He prescribed a new nose spray that he was confident would dry her out. Very personable and friendly!
    Joan Bradford — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1033101902
    Education & Certifications

    Naval Reg Med Center
    Naval Hosp
    UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
    Lamar University
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gnuechtel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnuechtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gnuechtel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gnuechtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gnuechtel works at MICHAEL M GNUECHTEL DO in Kerrville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gnuechtel’s profile.

    Dr. Gnuechtel has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gnuechtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gnuechtel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gnuechtel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gnuechtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gnuechtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

