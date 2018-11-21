Dr. Michael Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Glover, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.
Veteran Affairs Medical Center500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 422-1000
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- West Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was suffering from severe leg pain for 8 months due to a herniation at L5/S1. After discussing the options which he explained very clearly I decided to get a Diskectomy to remove the protrusion. It has been a month now and the pain is 95% gone. My life is so much better. He is a great surgeon and screw the guy who said a homeless person could do better, that's just stupid and wrong.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013235423
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Glover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.
