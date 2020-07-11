Dr. Michael Glick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Glick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
South Virginia Walk-in Clinic LLC6580 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 853-9959
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is one of the most intelligent doctors I have ever met. He is kind and good at explaining things.
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447383393
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
