Dr. Michael Glasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Glasser, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from New Jersey College Of Medicine 5th Pathway.
Locations
Michael Glasser MD LLC4405 East West Hwy Ste 301, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 294-2443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Glasser's many years ago. I have never forgotten his kindness, genuineness and dedication.
About Dr. Michael Glasser, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1306886619
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp-U Conn
- New Jersey College Of Medicine 5th Pathway
- Clark University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasser has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.