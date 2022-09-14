Dr. Michael Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Glass, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Glass, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center.
Dr. Glass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora1411 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-6106Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Urology11960 Lioness Way Ste 210, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 695-6106
-
3
Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center23500 US Highway 160, Walsenburg, CO 81089 Directions (719) 595-8505
-
4
Donald C. Luebke M.d. PC4100 Jerry Murphy Rd, Pueblo, CO 81001 Directions (719) 202-0481
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glass?
My husband refused to go to any other urologist. Mearl can be very stubborn.
About Dr. Michael Glass, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1164425047
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glass speaks German and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.