Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
Campus Physical Therapy Center101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 200, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 347-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glafkides is at once calming and comforting, while also showing compassion and empathy. He is a perfect professional, in light of a very serious circumstance.
About Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Royal Melbourne Hosp
- St Francis Meml Hosp
- University of California, San Diego
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Stanford University
- Plastic Surgery
