Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Glafkides works at Dr. Michael Glafkides Plastic Surgery in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Campus Physical Therapy Center
    101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 200, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 347-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2019
    Dr Glafkides is at once calming and comforting, while also showing compassion and empathy. He is a perfect professional, in light of a very serious circumstance.
    — Apr 29, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1154431120
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal Melbourne Hosp
    • St Francis Meml Hosp
    • University of California, San Diego
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Stanford University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Glafkides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glafkides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glafkides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glafkides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glafkides works at Dr. Michael Glafkides Plastic Surgery in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Glafkides’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Glafkides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glafkides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glafkides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glafkides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

