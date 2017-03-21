Dr. Michael Gladstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gladstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gladstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gladstein works at
Locations
-
1
Be Well Primary Health Care Center LLC3007 Farragut Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 253-9355
-
2
A Merryland Health Center1704 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 265-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gladstein?
Excellent service and good dr.
About Dr. Michael Gladstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1104848811
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center In Miami
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gladstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gladstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gladstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gladstein works at
Dr. Gladstein has seen patients for Ringworm, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gladstein speaks Chinese and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.