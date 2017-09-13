Dr. Michael Gish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gish, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
North Pointe Surgery Center Lp170 N POINTE BLVD, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 299-4871Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Assoc of Lancaster Ltd1701 Cornwall Rd Ste 200, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 299-4871
Electro Diagnostic Medcn Grp2913 Spooky Nook Rd, Manheim, PA 17545 Directions (717) 299-4871
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gish has exquisite bedside manner.
About Dr. Michael Gish, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1245290006
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
- Houghton College, Houghton, NY
- Orthopedic Surgery
