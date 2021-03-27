Dr. Giovanniello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Giovanniello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Giovanniello, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Giovanniello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Smart Clinic96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 408, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 676-7627
-
2
Erickson Surgical Consulting Pllc10011 S Centennial Pkwy Ste 150, Sandy, UT 84070 Directions (801) 676-7627
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giovanniello?
Dr G is an extremely compassionate doctor. My husband broke his back 27 years ago so we've seen lots of doctors. Dr G is the best!
About Dr. Michael Giovanniello, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285604462
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giovanniello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giovanniello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giovanniello works at
Dr. Giovanniello has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovanniello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovanniello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovanniello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovanniello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovanniello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.