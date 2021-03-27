Overview

Dr. Michael Giovanniello, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Giovanniello works at The Smart Clinic in Draper, UT with other offices in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.