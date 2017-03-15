Overview

Dr. Michael Giordano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Giordano works at Champaign Dental Group in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.