Dr. Michael Giordano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Giordano, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Giordano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Giordano works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester Radiology Associates PC1255 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 271-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giordano?
Dr. Giordano is very professional and has been a great help to me!
About Dr. Michael Giordano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942250295
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giordano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giordano works at
Dr. Giordano has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.