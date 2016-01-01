See All Pediatricians in Fairfield, CA
Overview

Dr. Michael Ginsberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Ginsberg works at NorthBay Center for Primary Care - Fairfield in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Primary Care - Fairfield
    2458 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Michael Ginsberg, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1710128558
Education & Certifications

  • Jacobi Medical center
  • Jacobi Medical center
  • University of Michigan Medical School
  • Pediatrics
