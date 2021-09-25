Dr. Giglio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Giglio, MD
Dr. Michael Giglio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Dia Invision Health400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-3555
Mount St. Mary's Primary Care Lewiston5290 Military Rd Ste 8, Lewiston, NY 14092 Directions (716) 298-3000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Pain Mgmt. Associates of Wny LLC100 College Pkwy Ste 220, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-9900
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Extremely knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, wonderful, wonderful doctor. Dr Giglio was the only doctor in a long succession of doctors who took the time to study my husband's condition and give us a diagnosis and course of treatment. Other doctors more or less wrote him off, telling us there was no treatment. Dr Giglio personally phoned us several times to check in on us. He phoned us on a Sunday once, in the evenings several times and once while on a weekend get away from his canoe! I'm not sure if I'm more impressed with his wealth of knowledge, his diligence, or his abundant compassion. My husband and I are seeing competent, caring physicians, but Dr Giglio tops the list, he has impressed me more, and I trust him more than any other doctor I have seen. I would give him 10 stars on a scale of 1-5.
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Giglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giglio has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giglio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giglio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.