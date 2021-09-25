Overview

Dr. Michael Giglio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Giglio works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Lewiston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.