Dr. Michael Gieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gieger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gieger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Gieger works at
Locations
-
1
Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient800 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-4640
-
2
Neurosurgical Consultants Inc.1 Edgewater Dr Ste 107, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-4640
-
3
Good Samaritan Medical Center235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gieger?
When I saw him last year, the exam was very thorough and he put the MRI up on the large computer screen so he could show me exactly what the issues were. He spent a sufficient amount of time with me; I did not feel rushed. Most exceptional was that surgery was not his first recommendation, suggesting pain treatment through another doctor first to see if that helped and kept surgery as an option down the road.
About Dr. Michael Gieger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942282348
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gieger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gieger works at
Dr. Gieger has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.