Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
The Birmingham Pain Center Inc4515 Southlake Pkwy Ste 200, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 313-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Michael Gibson for years. He cares about his patients. He works with his patients to set up an individualized treatment plan according to that patient’s needs.
About Dr. Michael Gibson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013068881
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
