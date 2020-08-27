Dr. Giasullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Giasullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Giasullo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Uropartners Pllc7210 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 837-5100
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous doctor! Took great care of my 89 yr old father. Cleared his bladder stones with precision. Kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Michael Giasullo, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Kings Co Hosp-Dwnst Med Ctr
- Kings Co Hosp-Dwnst Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giasullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giasullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giasullo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giasullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giasullo speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giasullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giasullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giasullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giasullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.