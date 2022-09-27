Overview

Dr. Michael Ghassibi, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Meadville, PA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Missouri-Columbia, Orthopedic and Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship



Dr. Ghassibi works at Orthopedic Associates of Meadville in Meadville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.