Dr. Michael Gerling, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (34)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Gerling, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    506 5th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 882-1110
  2. 2
    1800 Clove Rd Lowr Level, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 882-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 02, 2020
    Exellent,professional doctor.Significant improvements of life after surgery.
    Svetlana N. — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Gerling, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    • 1376647891
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Bohlman, Md-Casewestern Reserve University
    • Ochsner Clinic
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

