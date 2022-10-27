Overview

Dr. Michael Gerhardt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Gerhardt works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Knee Sprain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.