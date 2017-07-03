Dr. Michael Gerdis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gerdis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gerdis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Heartburn and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1086 N Broadway Ste LL10, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 370-5200
Docs Physicians Affiliated With Beth2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 779-2995
Mount Sinai Doctors-scarsdale341 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 370-5000Tuesday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerdis treated my elderly brother-in-law with compassion and professionalism. At times he has referred him to other doctors for special consultations and even helped make appointments for him.
About Dr. Michael Gerdis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerdis speaks Spanish.
