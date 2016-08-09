See All Podiatrists in Sterling Heights, MI
Overview

Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Gerber works at Associates in Family Practice in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Family Practice
    42755 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 323-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942290069
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gerber works at Associates in Family Practice in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gerber’s profile.

Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Gerber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

