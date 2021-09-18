Overview

Dr. Michael George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.



Dr. George works at Tylock-George Eye Care, LASIK, and Cataract Surgery in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.