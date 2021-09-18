Dr. Michael George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael George, MD
Dr. Michael George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Irving-Las Colinas Office3100 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 258-6400Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Networks of America
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely knowledgeable and easy to deal with. His entire staff are rock stars. Thank you guys for my vision back. 20/15 day after Lasik.
- Ming Wang, M.D. / Wang Vision Center (Nashville, Tn)
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- Charity Hosp of New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
