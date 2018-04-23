Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentlesk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Michael J. Gentlesk MD PA2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 607, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 651-9393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr G treated my son for 10 years before we moved to Florida. Still the same wonderful physician and person
About Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1083899645
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentlesk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentlesk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentlesk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentlesk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentlesk.
