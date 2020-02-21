See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Nutley, NJ
Dr. Michael Gentile, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Gentile, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Gentile works at MICHAEL R GENTILE MD in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael R Gentile MD
    655 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 661-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Feb 21, 2020
    Doctor Gentile has been my primary for almost 20 yrs . I would not change him for the work. I never have an issue making my appointments, he provides my with enough refills, and always takes his time addressing any of my issues or concerns.
    JRP 1982 — Feb 21, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Gentile, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982675773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentile works at MICHAEL R GENTILE MD in Nutley, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gentile’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.