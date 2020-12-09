Dr. Michael Geiss III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiss III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Geiss III, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Geiss III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Geiss III works at
Locations
Michael J. Geiss M.d. PC2215 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 472-5329
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 472-5329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, thorough exam, detailed explanations if you ask. You may have to ask Dr. Michael Geiss III (Geiss the Younger) to slow down or repeat something as his words fly to keep pace with his mind; and you will DEFINITELY wait to see him (2 hours about average), so call an hour before appt. time and staff will advise you on a “real” ETA. Personable seasoned staff; easy free off-street parking on East Genesee Street near Westcott, close to the Syracuse/Dewitt line. Highly recommended especially for those with glaucoma, diabetes, or other eye or health issues, including growing old.
About Dr. Michael Geiss III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1063462133
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiss III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiss III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiss III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiss III works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiss III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiss III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiss III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiss III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.