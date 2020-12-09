Overview

Dr. Michael Geiss III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Geiss III works at Eye Associates PC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.