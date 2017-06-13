Dr. Michael Geffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Geffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Geffin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 910 Washington St Fl 2, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 762-0471
- 2 45 Home Depot Dr Ste 100, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 732-6770
-
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
-
4
Greater Boston Urology51 Obery St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 370-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geffin?
The Dr. spent appropriate time with me explaining his actions, his diagnosis and his plan of treatment. His explanations were clear and he made sure i understood what he was sharing. Office staff was wonderful (Framingham).
About Dr. Michael Geffin, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578583902
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geffin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geffin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.