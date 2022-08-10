Dr. Michael Gazzaniga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazzaniga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gazzaniga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Gazzaniga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California Irvine Medcenter
Urological Medical Group of North Orange County301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 180, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 579-1139
Urological Medical Group Of North Orange County16960 Bastanchury Rd Ste F, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 870-5970
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr. Gazzaniga's for several years. He is a very competent doctor in this field. He has treated me for kidney stones, UTI's and incontinence. His demeanor is always cheery and positive. His staff, at both locations, is always polite, professional and accommodating.
- University Of California Irvine Medcenter
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- UCSB
Dr. Gazzaniga has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gazzaniga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
