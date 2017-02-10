Dr. Gavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gavin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gavin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Locations
Savahcs3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Directions (520) 629-1815Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gavin is the physician that finally diagnosed my illness in two days after 2 years of illness & seeing multiple Dr's. He is extremely thorough, very knowledgeable, and explores every option available. I trust him with my life and would recommend him to anyone. Great MD!
About Dr. Michael Gavin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
