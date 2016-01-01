Dr. Gavalas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Gavalas, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gavalas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Gavalas works at
Locations
-
1
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1060
- 2 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-1060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavalas?
About Dr. Michael Gavalas, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548689821
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavalas works at
Dr. Gavalas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavalas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.