Overview

Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Gauthier works at Chesapeake Bay Pain Medicine in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.