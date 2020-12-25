Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Chesapeake Bay Pain Medicine329 Edwin Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 464-2006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gauthier was very helpful. He explained everything in detail. His assistant Christian was very polite and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Gauthier. If my problems continue I will return to see him again.
About Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Darthmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Old Dominion University 1986
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.
