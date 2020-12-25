See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Gauthier works at Chesapeake Bay Pain Medicine in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chesapeake Bay Pain Medicine
    329 Edwin Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 464-2006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Dec 25, 2020
    Dr. Gauthier was very helpful. He explained everything in detail. His assistant Christian was very polite and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Gauthier. If my problems continue I will return to see him again.
    About Dr. Michael Gauthier, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477518207
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • Darthmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Old Dominion University 1986
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
