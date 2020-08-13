Overview

Dr. Michael Gault, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gault works at South Orange County Cardlgy Grp in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.