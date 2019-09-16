Dr. Michael Gatto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gatto, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gatto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Michael Gatto MD1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E311, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-4735
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked that he listened and helped to resolve my issues. I would definitely recommend him and feel confident with his care.
About Dr. Michael Gatto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatto has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.