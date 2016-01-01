Overview

Dr. Michael Gatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Gatt works at IHA OB/GYN in Livonia, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.