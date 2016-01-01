Dr. Michael Gatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Iha Ob/gyn19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 210, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 655-8250
Westside OBGYN & Urogynecology36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-8250
Westside OBGYN1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 350, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 398-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Gatt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.