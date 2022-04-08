Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasparovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Gasparovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Medical Group Primary Care-denton1140 Blades Farm Rd Ste 101, Denton, MD 21629 Directions (410) 479-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gasparovich?
I was so pleased to find Dr G. He actually cares about you and takes time to help. I never felt rushed and he is very knowledgeable about meds. I never felt more healthy in my life. A kind man, as a Doctor should be. He is no longer at Shore Medical Group and I wish I could find him elsewhere.
About Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1598759706
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gasparovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasparovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasparovich works at
Dr. Gasparovich speaks Croatian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasparovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasparovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasparovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasparovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.