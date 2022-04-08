See All Family Doctors in Denton, MD
Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO

Family Medicine
29 years of experience

Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Gasparovich works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Denton in Denton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Community Medical Group Primary Care-denton
    1140 Blades Farm Rd Ste 101, Denton, MD 21629 (410) 479-5900

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
4.5
Apr 08, 2022
I was so pleased to find Dr G. He actually cares about you and takes time to help. I never felt rushed and he is very knowledgeable about meds. I never felt more healthy in my life. A kind man, as a Doctor should be. He is no longer at Shore Medical Group and I wish I could find him elsewhere.
  • Family Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English, Croatian
  • 1598759706
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Michael Gasparovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasparovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gasparovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gasparovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gasparovich works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Denton in Denton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Gasparovich’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasparovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasparovich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasparovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasparovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

