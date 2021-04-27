See All Podiatrists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Garvin works at Michael A Garvin Dpm PA in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael A Garvin Dpm PA
    1791 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-7171
  2. 2
    Michael A Garvin Dpm PA
    320 NW Bethany Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 871-6020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garvin?

    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr Garvin’s staff was courteous and efficient in scheduling my appointment. I arrived and was promptly brought in to see the Doctor. He explained the problem and how to cure it. He proceeded with the procedure and performed it With no pain. He explained the after care procedures and how to take my medication. All in all this office and Doctor took what could have been a difficult situation and with thoughtfulness and caring sent me home a satisfied patient. Two thumbs up for Dr Garvin and his office staff. Mike ke Shea
    Mike Shea — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garvin to family and friends

    Dr. Garvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013957166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garvin works at Michael A Garvin Dpm PA in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garvin’s profile.

    Dr. Garvin has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.