Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Michael A Garvin Dpm PA1791 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-7171
Michael A Garvin Dpm PA320 NW Bethany Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 871-6020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garvin’s staff was courteous and efficient in scheduling my appointment. I arrived and was promptly brought in to see the Doctor. He explained the problem and how to cure it. He proceeded with the procedure and performed it With no pain. He explained the after care procedures and how to take my medication. All in all this office and Doctor took what could have been a difficult situation and with thoughtfulness and caring sent me home a satisfied patient. Two thumbs up for Dr Garvin and his office staff. Mike ke Shea
About Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garvin has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.