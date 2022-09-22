See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Gartner, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (143)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Michael Gartner, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gartner works at Scot Bradley Glasberg, M.D. in New York, NY with other offices in Eatontown, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York City
    42A E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 350-9998
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Jersey Shore Office
    44 Monmouth Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 389-0909
    Gartner Plastic Surgery
    3 Winslow Pl, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 546-1890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Great service from start to finish. Office staff was professional and provided quality service. Dr. Gartner was very thorough and listened to all of my questions and concerns. He explained the procedure, pre operative, post operative, as well as called afterwards to check on on me during recovery.
    360 — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Gartner, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780619171
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    • Atlantic City Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gartner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gartner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Gartner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gartner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

