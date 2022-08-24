Overview

Dr. Michael Gartlan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gartlan works at Ent. Surgical Consultants Ltd. in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tonsillitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.