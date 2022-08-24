Dr. Michael Gartlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gartlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gartlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gartlan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.

Locations
Ent. Surgical Consultants Ltd.2201 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-1191
ENT Surgical Consultants1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 435, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 725-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t thank Dr. Gartlan enough for changing my life! Not only can I breathe better, but I sleep better and I’m more active. Dr. Gartlan explains everything thoroughly and really takes care of his patients. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Gartlan and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Gartlan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gartlan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gartlan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gartlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gartlan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tonsillitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gartlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gartlan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gartlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gartlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gartlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gartlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.