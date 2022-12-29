Dr. Gart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gart, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Gart works at
Locations
1
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
2
Charlotte Surgery Center2825 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 377-1647
3
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
4
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent My wife had 2 carpal surgeries and recommended Dr Gart Great care from entire staff
About Dr. Michael Gart, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1033420062
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gart accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gart works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gart.
