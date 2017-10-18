Overview

Dr. Michael Garrison, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop University Hospital



Dr. Garrison works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.