Dr. Michael Garrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Garrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Garrison, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop University Hospital
Dr. Garrison works at
Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hematology and Oncology Associated120 Mineola Blvd Ste 500, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrison?
My mother received a Advanced SCLC diagnosis from a biopsy of a tumor from her cerebellum in 2011. This diagnosis has a life expectancy of 3-6 months. Immediately, as she recovered from her double brain surgery, Dr. Garrison fought, at her cancer board review, to have my mom receive 1 round of chemo before she was transferred to an off-site BI rehab. Dr. Garrison gave us a course of care we agreed highly with & my mom lived 2 yrs. He’s a true advocate for his patients.
About Dr. Michael Garrison, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1003869447
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrison works at
Dr. Garrison has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garrison speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.