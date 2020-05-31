Overview

Dr. Michael Gardyn, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Gardyn works at Baltimore Pain Management Center in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.