Dr. Michael Gardner, MD
Dr. Michael Gardner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2273
Cosmopolitan International Diabetes3315 Berrywood Dr Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-3818
Women's and Children's Hospital404 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-3818
- University Of Missouri Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Gardner took time to explain the thyroid issue. He is very knowledgeable. Very kind.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1841397916
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
