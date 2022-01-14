See All Hand Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Michael Garcia, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (27)
Overview

Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Garcia works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
    Florida Orthopedic Institute
    2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stingers Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2022
    PROFESIONALISMO. EMPATÍA , RESPETO , CORDIALIDAD , DEDICACIÓN Y EXELENTES RESULTADOS EN CIRUGÍAS DE LAS DOS MANOS. Muy satisfecho y agradecido al Doctor: García y su equipo de trabajo.?????
    Agustin Roque. — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710163886
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard/Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    • Loyola University
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
