Overview

Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Journal Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.