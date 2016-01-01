Overview

Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They graduated from University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab) and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Jasper, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.