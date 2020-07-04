See All Neurologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Michael Garbee, MD

Neurology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Garbee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean.

Dr. Garbee works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Neurological Associates
    1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-3353
  2. 2
    Lakeview Internal Medicine
    910 Old Camp Rd Ste 200, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 775-4868
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 04, 2020
    I was pleasantly surprised with Dr. Garbee. He was extremely personable. He was honest and straight forward. But just seem generally caring and helpful. He answered all my questions.
    E.Rivera — Jul 04, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Garbee, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093923146
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Caribbean
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Richmond
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Garbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garbee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garbee has seen patients for Dementia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

