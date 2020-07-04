Dr. Michael Garbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Garbee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Garbee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean.
Dr. Garbee works at
Locations
Baptist Neurological Associates1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-3353
Lakeview Internal Medicine910 Old Camp Rd Ste 200, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 775-4868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garbee?
I was pleasantly surprised with Dr. Garbee. He was extremely personable. He was honest and straight forward. But just seem generally caring and helpful. He answered all my questions.
About Dr. Michael Garbee, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093923146
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
- American University Of Caribbean
- University of Richmond
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garbee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garbee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garbee works at
Dr. Garbee has seen patients for Dementia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.